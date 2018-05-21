Caribbean disturbance could bring a tropical system across South Mississippi

A weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of turning into a tropical system and moving into the Gulf of Mexico this week, according to meteorologists
The National Hurricane Center reported its forecast on Monday, according to The Advocate.
Hurricane season starts June 1.
The development could be gradual. Even if it does not develop, heavy rain will stretch from Cuba to Florida.
The weather disturbance won't affect the Mississippi Coast through Thursday, Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said.
"After Thursday, depending on track and how quickly it moves, heavy rain could become a concern with the bulk of the rain likely late Friday and through the weekend, Lacy said.
Rain in the forecast for the weekend could have an impact on the Conference USA Tournament being played at MGM Park in Biloxi this week. The baseball tournament runs Wednesday through Sunday.
The hurricane center issued this statement Monday morning:
"Widespread cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and the Florida peninsula are associated with the interaction of a large upper-level low with a weak surface trough. While environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development during the next couple of days, some gradual development is possible later this week while the system moves into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico."
An updated report will be available Tuesday morning, Lacy said.
"As we move toward the hurricane season, this is your time to review your plans for you, your family and work," Lacy said.
SunHerald.com will keep an eye on the weather and provide updates.
