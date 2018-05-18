The roof of Shaggy's Harbor Bar & Grill in the Pass Christian harbor was damaged when a squall and waterspout passed through the area about 2 p.m. on Friday.
Waterspout spotted at Pass Christian Harbor

By Robin Fitzgerald

May 18, 2018 02:04 PM

Pass Christian

A waterspout touched down around the Pass Christian Harbor, prompting an alert for boaters to seek shelter Friday afternoon.

A squall approaching at 15 mph is cause for concern for boaters, said Rupert Lacy, Harrison County Emergency Management director.

Damages at the harbor were being assessed, Lacy said.

Shaggy's Harbor Bar & Grill had some roof damage and some boats came off trailers at the Pass Christian Yacht Club, Assistant Police Chief Daren Freeman said. There also was some tree damage across U.S. 90.

An employee of the Harbor Master's Office said she "was in it" when the waterspout touched down.

"The whole building was shaking," said the worker, who identified herself only as Jennifer.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeast Jackson County until 2:45 p.m.

