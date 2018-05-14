It's not hurricane season, but the tropics may drop some heavy rain on the Gulf Coast anyway

The National Hurricane Center is keeping its eye on the Gulf of Mexico and a tropical weather system with a 40 percent chance of subtropical characteristics in the next five days.
The hurricane center announced the disturbance in an alert on Monday, less than three weeks before the June 1 start of hurricane season.
Rain will likely be the main threat this week on the Mississippi Coast, the center said.
South Mississippi can expect Isolated thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. There's also a chance of a severe thunderstorm with strong winds each day.
A subtropical storm has a large center of circulation with heavy thunderstorm activity at least 100 miles from its center, according to the hurricane center.
A subtropical storm can become strong enough to have hurricane-force winds. That means maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or more, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale.
SunHerald.com will update this report when new information becomes available.
2018 hurricane names
- Alberto
- Beryl
- Chris
- Debby
- Ernesto
- Florence
- Gordon
- Helene
- Isaac
- Joyce
- Kirk
- Leslie
- Michael
- Nadine
- Oscar
- Patty
- Rafael
- Sara
- Tony
- Valerie
- William
