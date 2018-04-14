Tornado touchdown confirmed in St. Martin near Harrison County line

Officials have confirmed a tornado touched down in Jackson County near the Harrison County border Saturday evening.
Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge confirmed a tornado touched down on Lemoyne Boulevard at McCann Road in St. Martin around 6:45 p.m. At the time of this report, one minor injury has been reported.
Damage has been reported at CJ's restaurant on the corner of that intersection. There is also a shopping center to the northwest of the restaurant that experienced damage, Etheridge said.
Etheridge also a climate-controlled storage unit, a mobile home park and cars in the area were damaged as well.
Power and cable lines are down, so the road has been shut down while crews work to repair those.
Travelers are advised to use caution when outdoors due to the severe weather affecting South Mississippi throughout Saturday.
