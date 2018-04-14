Rain, possible flooding don't mess with Biloxi police's plans for spring break weekend

Severe weather battered the Gulf Coast Saturday afternoon, putting a damper on plans anyone made to spend the day outside.
With so many people in town for Black Spring Break, Biloxi police are keeping an eye out to make sure everyone is staying safe.
"There's no secret that there's bad weather going on, so it seems people are moving indoors on their own," said Ofc. Joey Payne. "We think they are just looking for some alternate entertainment now."
Saturday saw tornado watches for much of South Mississippi, including Harrison, Jackson, Stone and George counties. Pearl River County experienced a tornado warning Saturday morning, but there were no reports of damage.
Strong thunderstorms were also in the area of Harrison and Hancock counties, with winds in excess of 40 mph possible. A flash flood warning for the area was put into effect around 1:30 p.m. to last until 4:30 p.m. River flooding is also a possibility over the weekend.
"Our whole plan for this weekend is quite fluid, and we did think of the severe weather in our contingency plan," Payne said. "We are in the area, so if we see any issues, we will address them."
Temperatures on Saturday may reach 75 with an overnight low around 52, the weather service says.
Sunday should be cooler and sunny, with high of 66 and overnight low of 40.
Monday is forecast to be sunny, with high of 69 and a low of 51. Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week.
