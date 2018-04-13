The forecast has gone from rain to severe thunderstorms for the weekend in South Mississippi

A raincoat or umbrella may not be enough this weekend if South Mississippi sees the severe thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for Saturday.
The latest available forecast from the National Weather Service shows a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather. An enhanced risk, in weather terminology, means numerous severe thunderstorms are likely and they could be persistent and widespread.
So whether you will be out and about, gathering for Black Spring Break, planning to attend the Lil Wayne concert or staying home, you can expect heavy rain and stiff breezes Saturday, with thunderstorms likely to start after 2 p.m., the weather service says.
Thunderstorms may continue Sunday until sometime between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Heavy rainfall, as much as three-quarters of an inch, could cause flash flooding on streets and in low-lying areas, Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said. The storm system also could produce tornadoes.
A flash flood watch, issued Friday, is in effect throughout Harrison County until late Saturday, Lacy said. That includes the beachfront cities of Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach and Pass Christian.
The weather service issued a flood warning Friday for the Wolf River north of Gulfport. The warning is in effect through Monday night.
The Wolf River's stage was at 2 feet Friday morning, Lacy said. Flood stage is 8 feet. The river is expected to rise about flood stage by Sunday morning and to keep rising until Monday night.
Bells Ferry Road will start to flood when the Wolf River reaches 8 feet, Lacy said.
"There will be water over the access road just upstream of the bridge and the road will become impassable very quickly," Lacy said.
At 9 feet, the road will be impassable, Lacy said, due to deep water on the east bridge approach.
The Biloxi River will crest at 14 feet Monday, he said. Flood stage is 12 feet.
Temperatures on Saturday may reach the high 70s with an overnight low in the lower 50s.
Sunday will be cooler and sunny, with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Monday is forecast to be sunny, with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week.
The severe weather threat comes from a powerful spring storm that will cause snow and blizzard conditions in other parts of the nation, the weather service says.
Comments