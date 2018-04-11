Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes forecast for the weekend on the Mississippi Coast

The National Weather Service issued a dismal weather forecast for the Mississippi Coast this weekend, with a forecast of strong to severe thunderstorms and high, damaging winds.
The bad weather could begin late Friday night, but is mainly expected on Saturday, said Rupert Lacy, Harrison County Emergency Management director.
The forecast comes in advance of a busy weekend on the Coast. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to gather for Black Spring Break. Biloxi Black Beach Weekend has booked the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for numerous activities, including a Twerk Fest and a car show. And Lil Wayne will headline a concert at the Coliseum.
There's the possibility of tornadoes and wind gusts of up to 65 mph.
A 20-percent chance of showers is forecast for Friday, increasing to 20 percent Friday night, with possible thunderstorms, the NWS says.
The chance of rain Saturday is 50- to 100-percent, with possible thunderstorms. There's a 90-percent chance of rain Saturday night, with thunderstorms likely.
Temperatures are expected to reach 78 on Friday and drop to 70 overnight. The high on Saturday is expected to be 75, with an overnight low of 54, according to the NWS.
Heavy rainfall is expected to dump two to four inches of rain, Lacy said. The heavy rain may lead to flash flooding on streets and in low-lying areas, he said.
Lacy said the wind gusts could down trees and power lines or cause structural damages.
The forecast covers all of South Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.
