It'll be chilly this weekend on the Mississippi Coast. But how cold is going to get?

Don't let Spring's greenery and budding flowers catch you off guard.
A cold front is pushing through South Mississippi over the weekend, though it won't be the "snowpacolypse" forecast to envelope much of the nation.
Three separate storms will cause bitter cold and snow around two-thirds of the nation as a polar vortex blasts its way toward the Atlantic seaboard, mashable.com says.
For the Mississippi Coast, that means a chance of severe thunderstorms late Friday night and early Saturday morning followed by overnight temperatures at least 10 degrees below normal. The average temperature this time of year for Biloxi, for instance, is 77 by day and 61 by night, according to accuweather.com.
Overnight temperatures will dip to 47 degrees on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Friday will have mostly sunny skies and a high near 73 and a low of about 65. There's a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Saturday, mainly south of Interstate 10 and Interstate 29, the National Weather Service says.
Forecasters say Saturday's high will be 69 degrees with a 70-percent chance of rain. Sunday's high will be near 68, with a 30-percent chance of rain.
The possibility of hail will be the main threat on Saturday, and weather conditions could lead to an isolated tornado, the NWS says.
If you've packed up your jackets, you may want to pull them back out — and put them near your umbrella or rain coat.
