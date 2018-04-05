Forecasters say it's going to be an active hurricane season. What's it mean to the Coast?

With the Atlantic hurricane season two months away, forecasters are predicting 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
The activity of the 2018 season is expected to be slightly higher than the 30-year average, which is 12 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes, according to the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project. The group released its forecast Thursday.
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.
Last year's season spawned Harvey, Irma and Maria, which primarily hit Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The season also brought Hurricane Nate, which pummeled the Mississippi Coast with strong winds and sent a storm surge that flooded some buildings, including the Golden Nugget Casino on the beachfront in Biloxi. Nate was a Category 1 hurricane.
Mississippi Coast residents are generally familiar with the heightened sense of alert when a hurricane reaches a Category 3 strength. That means winds of 111 to 129 mph.
Major hurricanes start at the Category 3 level.
2018 hurricane names
- Alberto
- Beryl
- Chris
- Debby
- Ernesto
- Florence
- Gordon
- Helene
- Isaac
- Joyce
- Kirk
- Leslie
- Michael
- Nadine
- Oscar
- Patty
- Rafael
- Sara
- Tony
- Valerie
- William
