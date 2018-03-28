Severe weather is moving into South Mississippi. Will it wash out Easter?

If you have plans outdoors this week — or an Easter egg hunt scheduled for Sunday, there's good news and there's bad news.
First the bad news: The National Weather Service says to expect showers and thunderstorms by Thursday. The NWS says there's a 100 percent chance of precipitation Thursday, with storms that could produce heavy rainfall between 1/2 and 3/4 of an inch. Expect rain to move in just after 6 a.m. Thursday, with it heaviest between noon and 6 p.m. before eventually moving out of the area by midnight.
That brings us to the good news: The Coast should be beautiful the rest of the week, including on Easter. The highs range from 76 to lows in the mid-50s through Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday are supposed to be clear and sunny.
