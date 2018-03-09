Chilly temperatures are coming back to the Coast, but severe weather is also possible

If you have plans this weekend you’ll want to pay attention to the weather forecast.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather alert for late Saturday and early Sunday.
The weather service says the Coast has a “slight risk” of severe weather and excessive rainfall. Marginal is the second-lowest of five risk levels.
“The slight risk is still close enough to the forecast area that we should still remain proactive,” said Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy in a press release.
Never miss a local story.
Strong storms are possible starting late Saturday but the highest risk of rain is early Sunday morning.
Lacy said the main threats associated with any severe storms are wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail and isolated tornadoes. He said rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is also possible.
Keep your coat handy
It looks like South Mississippi will also get another cold snap before the warm springtime temperatures set in.
A sharp drop in temperature is predicted after the storm front moves through Sunday.
Clear and dry air moving in should drop overnight lows into the 40s and low 50s by Monday morning. And overnight lows the next two nights are expected to dip to near 40.
Springtime weather and higher humidity should return by Thursday and continue through next weekend.
Sun Herald news editor Lauren Walck contributed to this report.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
Comments