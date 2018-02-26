Biloxi River is on the rise. What homeowners nearby need to know.

Hard, heavy rain from Sunday has given way to rising waters in the Biloxi River, which is expected to reach flood stage Monday afternoon near Lyman.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans/Baton Rouge has issued a flood warning for the area until Tuesday morning.
The flood stage for the river in Lyman is 12 feet. The stage was 7.3 feet as of 9:45 a.m. Monday, Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said.
Minor flooding is expected and driving conditions in the area will be hazardous, Lacy said.
At 9 feet, the banks will be full at the Three Rivers Road Bridge, he said.
River Road near Three Rivers Road bridge will begin to flood when the stage reaches 12 feet.
The river will likely rise about flood stage by Monday afternoon and will crest near 13 feet by Monday night, Lacy said.
Lorraine Road will start to flood when the stage reaches 13 feet.
Waters should recede below flood level by Tuesday morning, Lacy said.
