It was so cold this man riding his bicycle along U.S. 90 in Biloxi on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017 wouldn’t stop to give his name. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold, but chilly days and frosty nights return to South Mississippi Friday and will be around for awhile.
It was so cold this man riding his bicycle along U.S. 90 in Biloxi on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017 wouldn’t stop to give his name. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold, but chilly days and frosty nights return to South Mississippi Friday and will be around for awhile. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
It was so cold this man riding his bicycle along U.S. 90 in Biloxi on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017 wouldn’t stop to give his name. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold, but chilly days and frosty nights return to South Mississippi Friday and will be around for awhile. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Weather

How many days will the Coast shiver through this time?

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

January 11, 2018 12:39 PM

It’s time to bring in the plants and pets again, as South Mississippi can expect colder days and frosty nights to return for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

After Thursday’s high of near 70 degrees, temperatures aren’t expected to climb out out of the 40s and 50s in Gulfport for the next seven days.

There’s also no rain in the forecast after Thursday, so the cold weather won’t bring snow. But those planning to go to the MLK Parade in Gulfport at 11 a.m. Monday will want to bundle up — the day starts out at a chilly 30 degrees and warms up only to 51 degrees.

Nights will dip into the 20s and low 30s, which means cold weather shelters will open across South Mississippi. After several days of cold temperatures around Christmas, The Salvation Army set out a notice saying it’s “in desperate need” of volunteers, blankets, sheets and paper products such as cups, plates and napkins for the coming cold snap.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The shelters are scheduled to be open Friday through Monday nights, with the possibility of additional nights as needed next week. Volunteers can sign up online or call 228-207-2303.

More Videos

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Pause
Here's how MDOT keeps ice and snow off the roads 1:38

Here's how MDOT keeps ice and snow off the roads

Snow falls heavily at Stennis Space Center 0:32

Snow falls heavily at Stennis Space Center

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved? 1:29

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved?

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades 1:30

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 2:08

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her 2:46

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

  • Snow falls heavily at Stennis Space Center

    Melissa Feigel sent us this video of snow falling at Stennis Space Center.

Snow falls heavily at Stennis Space Center

Melissa Feigel sent us this video of snow falling at Stennis Space Center.

Courtesy Melissa Feigel jmitchell@sunherald.com

Compared to last year’s mild winter, this year’s chill and utility bills are shocking people on the Coast. The average high in mid-January at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is 59 degrees, according to Weather Underground, and the average low is 39 degrees. For the next week the highs in Gulfport will range from about 44 to 56 and the lows from 25 to 42.

For Jan. 15, a record high of 73 degrees was set last year and the record low of 20 degrees was set in 1988.

As South Mississippi awaits warmer temperatures, people in other parts of the country are preparing for snow and mixed precipitation returning with the cold. Heavy snow is forecast for the Rockies and a winter storm is moving across the plains into the Mississippi Valley and on to New England.

More Videos

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Pause
Here's how MDOT keeps ice and snow off the roads 1:38

Here's how MDOT keeps ice and snow off the roads

Snow falls heavily at Stennis Space Center 0:32

Snow falls heavily at Stennis Space Center

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved? 1:29

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved?

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades 1:30

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 2:08

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her 2:46

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

  • Here's how MDOT keeps ice and snow off the roads

    Melinda McGrath, P.E., executive director, Mississippi Department of Transportation, answers questions about the process for pre-treating and maintaining roadways during a winter weather event.

Here's how MDOT keeps ice and snow off the roads

Melinda McGrath, P.E., executive director, Mississippi Department of Transportation, answers questions about the process for pre-treating and maintaining roadways during a winter weather event.

Mississippi Department of Transportation

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Pause
Here's how MDOT keeps ice and snow off the roads 1:38

Here's how MDOT keeps ice and snow off the roads

Snow falls heavily at Stennis Space Center 0:32

Snow falls heavily at Stennis Space Center

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved? 1:29

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved?

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades 1:30

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 2:08

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her 2:46

She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

  • It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

    A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on January 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

View More Video