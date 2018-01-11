How many days will the Coast shiver through this time?

It’s time to bring in the plants and pets again, as South Mississippi can expect colder days and frosty nights to return for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.
After Thursday’s high of near 70 degrees, temperatures aren’t expected to climb out out of the 40s and 50s in Gulfport for the next seven days.
There’s also no rain in the forecast after Thursday, so the cold weather won’t bring snow. But those planning to go to the MLK Parade in Gulfport at 11 a.m. Monday will want to bundle up — the day starts out at a chilly 30 degrees and warms up only to 51 degrees.
Nights will dip into the 20s and low 30s, which means cold weather shelters will open across South Mississippi. After several days of cold temperatures around Christmas, The Salvation Army set out a notice saying it’s “in desperate need” of volunteers, blankets, sheets and paper products such as cups, plates and napkins for the coming cold snap.
The shelters are scheduled to be open Friday through Monday nights, with the possibility of additional nights as needed next week. Volunteers can sign up online or call 228-207-2303.
Compared to last year’s mild winter, this year’s chill and utility bills are shocking people on the Coast. The average high in mid-January at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is 59 degrees, according to Weather Underground, and the average low is 39 degrees. For the next week the highs in Gulfport will range from about 44 to 56 and the lows from 25 to 42.
For Jan. 15, a record high of 73 degrees was set last year and the record low of 20 degrees was set in 1988.
As South Mississippi awaits warmer temperatures, people in other parts of the country are preparing for snow and mixed precipitation returning with the cold. Heavy snow is forecast for the Rockies and a winter storm is moving across the plains into the Mississippi Valley and on to New England.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
