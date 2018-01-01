It’s going to be ‘crazy cold’ on the Coast for days to come, meteorologist says

Checking the phone, news and weather apps Monday, people on the Coast were a little in awe that it didn’t get above a hard freeze until almost mid-day.
It was pretty cold out there Sunday night for the entire area and at 3 p.m. on Monday, it still hadn’t warmed up past 33 degrees at Keesler Air Force Base, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell, Louisiana.
Monday night and early Tuesday, it’s expected to drop to 18 degrees (with wind chill), triggering a hard freeze warning that began at 6 p.m. Monday and will last until noon Tuesday. It’s considered a hard freeze at 25 or below.
A wind chill advisory will accompany the freeze warning until 9 a.m. Wind chill made it feel like 23 degrees at mid-day Monday.
“It’s crazy cold,” said Phil Grigsby, NWS meteorologist, predicting what for this area is a long, cold stretch.
The rest of the week will slowly but surely warm up, Grigsby said. Tonight will be down to 20 degrees, another hard freeze. Wednesday night will be 24 and similar on Thursday.
Then Friday night, the low will be 30, a light freeze, “and Saturday, we’re forecasting 42. Sunday will be quite warm at 55.”
The daytime temperatures also will rise as the week goes on.
Wednesday’s high will climb into the lower 40s, and the same for Thursday. Grigsby predicts a reenforcing cold front will come through Wednesday and keep the cold air in place for a couple of days.
The Friday high will only be in the mid-40s, but by Sunday, high temperatures will be back to the low 60s, an average high for the area.
