Last supermoon of the year is this weekend. Here’s when to see it the Coast

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

November 30, 2017 05:00 AM

If you happened to be awake at 2:45 a.m. Monday and you walk outside and look up, you’ll see the last supermoon of the year.

You probably won’t notice much difference, even though the moon will be a little over 222,000 miles away, about 16,000 miles closer than the average distance to the moon over the course of the year. You might think you notice more of difference if you see the moon rise Sunday or Monday. That’s because the moon will look larger in comparison to objects at the horizon as it rises.

It will seem a lot larger even though it’s just the moon illusion, according to space.com. Sunday the moon rises at 5:23 p.m. and Monday it rises at 6:22 p.m.

Apparently the people who name stuff like this call this one the cold supermoon because it’s in December, when it’s cold. The proper name, incidentally, is perigee-syzygy.

South Mississippi is doing its best to oblige with a low temperature forecast to be in the 50s. It’ll be in the mid-60s about the time of the Sunday moonrise if the forecast holds. And it’s supposed to be mostly clear.

Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton

