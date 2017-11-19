Temperatures in the 30s are coming to South Mississippi

If you envied all the bundled-up fans at Saturday’s college football games, there’s good news.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, temperatures are expected to drop lower than they have been and stay low through the holiday weekend.
A cold front sweeping across the country will reach the Mississippi Coast on Sunday, and daytime temperatures are only expected to reach the low 60s.
The National Weather Service in Slidell predicts the lowest temperatures to be overnight Sunday and Monday morning. Most of South Mississippi should see temperatures dip into the mid-30s, but areas right along the water will stay around 40.
Frost is possible and a freeze watch has been issued for areas near Hattiesburg, including Greene County.
Daytime highs are expected to stay in the 60s through the week, with overnight lows rebounding to near 50 Tuesday night but dropping back near 40 and staying there through Friday.
“Taking a peak to Thanksgiving Day, looks to be a fairly pleasant day in our area and if anything a tad on the chilly side,” the weather service said.
