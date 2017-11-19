Temperatures in the 30s are coming to South Mississippi

Catfish flutter on street as Nate floodwaters recede in Biloxi

Mississippi residents were assessing the damage from Hurricane Nate on October 8 after it made its second landfall around midnight on the Mississippi Gulf Coast near Biloxi. Local media reported that the Category 1 hurricane brought sustained winds of up to 85 mph and storm surges up to seven feet. Video shows catfish on a street in Biloxi following heavy flooding in the area.