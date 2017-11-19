This forecast graphic shows the temperature Monday morning in the 30s.
This forecast graphic shows the temperature Monday morning in the 30s. National Weather Service
This forecast graphic shows the temperature Monday morning in the 30s. National Weather Service

Weather

Temperatures in the 30s are coming to South Mississippi

Sun Herald

November 19, 2017 04:00 AM

If you envied all the bundled-up fans at Saturday’s college football games, there’s good news.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, temperatures are expected to drop lower than they have been and stay low through the holiday weekend.

A cold front sweeping across the country will reach the Mississippi Coast on Sunday, and daytime temperatures are only expected to reach the low 60s.

The National Weather Service in Slidell predicts the lowest temperatures to be overnight Sunday and Monday morning. Most of South Mississippi should see temperatures dip into the mid-30s, but areas right along the water will stay around 40.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Frost is possible and a freeze watch has been issued for areas near Hattiesburg, including Greene County.

Daytime highs are expected to stay in the 60s through the week, with overnight lows rebounding to near 50 Tuesday night but dropping back near 40 and staying there through Friday.

“Taking a peak to Thanksgiving Day, looks to be a fairly pleasant day in our area and if anything a tad on the chilly side,” the weather service said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Catfish flutter on street as Nate floodwaters recede in Biloxi

    Mississippi residents were assessing the damage from Hurricane Nate on October 8 after it made its second landfall around midnight on the Mississippi Gulf Coast near Biloxi. Local media reported that the Category 1 hurricane brought sustained winds of up to 85 mph and storm surges up to seven feet. Video shows catfish on a street in Biloxi following heavy flooding in the area.

Catfish flutter on street as Nate floodwaters recede in Biloxi

Catfish flutter on street as Nate floodwaters recede in Biloxi 0:25

Catfish flutter on street as Nate floodwaters recede in Biloxi
Point Cadet experiences storm surge from Hurricane Nate 0:54

Point Cadet experiences storm surge from Hurricane Nate
Will Tropical Storm Nate be a problem with all the tents and toilets out? 5:17

Will Tropical Storm Nate be a problem with all the tents and toilets out?

View More Video