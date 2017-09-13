Biloxi native who survived Katrina was in the eye of Hurricane Irma, friends say

This Sept. 6, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in St. Martin. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless and tourists stranded. Significant damage was reported on the island known as St. Martin in English which is divided between French Saint-Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten. Biloxi native Jason Hill rode through the storm with 100 guests and 50 emloyees at Casino Royale, and he was rescued from the island on Tuesday, a week after the storm. Jonathan Falwell AP