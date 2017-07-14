Steady rain to last throughout morning for South Mississippi

Rain has moved into South Mississippi and it isn’t expected to leave any time soon.
“There’s pretty much a 100 percent chance of rain for Friday morning,” National Weather Service Slidell meteorologist Gavin Phillips said. “We could see accumulations of up to two inches.”
The rain moving through has also given rise to traffic accidents. Multiple calls have gone out for accidents since the rain began.
However, Phillips said there’s not much risk for severe weather.
“There’s some thunderstorms moving across the Coast but that should eventually just become steady rain throughout the morning,” he said. “There should be some breaks in the rain during the afternoon areas.”
The NWS forecast calls for more rain and thunderstorms in the evening areas with only a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.
A 50 percent chance of rain exists during the daytime hours for both Saturday and Sunday.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments