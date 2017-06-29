Soggy South Mississippi braces for more rain

The National Weather Service is warning South Mississippi to prepare for heavy rain on Thursday, this coming to an area already saturated from Tropical Storm Cindy’s rain last week.
These storms, the NWS advises, could trigger flash flooding in the area. The storms are forecast for Thursday morning and into the afternoon.
The forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of rain, with some areas getting more rain.
The advisory is for southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi including Harrison, Hancock Jackson and Pearl River counties.
The area also is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening as a result of the forecast.
All of the rivers in South Mississippi were below flood stage as of 7 a.m., but that could change if the area is deluged by rain again.
Storms that moved through the area on Wednesday spawned two tornadoes in Hancock County and funnel clouds in Harrison County, but no damage was reported.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
