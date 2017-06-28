Two tornadoes were spotted in Hancock County on Wednesday morning.
Weather

June 28, 2017 11:39 AM

Tornado warning in effect for parts of Hancock, Harrison counties

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a tornado warning for southwestern Harrison County and southeastern Hancock County.

The warning expires at 11:45 a.m.

The NWS reports that a confirmed tornado was located over Shoreline Park near Waveland, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam said he has not had any confirmation of the tornado and no damage has been reported.

The Harrison County warning is until 12:15 p.m. At 11:35 a.m., a tornado was spotted near Long Beach moving west at 10 mph. Residents should take shelter.

The tornado will be near Diamondhead and Kiln around 11:45 a.m.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

