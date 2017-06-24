Britt Singletary walks down Brandon James Drive to his car parked outside the Wells Ferry Landing subdivision in Biloxi on Friday, June 23, 2017. Rivers across South Mississippi are above flood stage after several days of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Cindy.
Weather

June 24, 2017 11:48 AM

It’s going to be a wet Saturday, and flooding is still going to be a problem

By Jeff Clark

Rain continues to be an issue for counties in South Mississippi as more rain is expected Saturday.

“There have been some breaks in the rain, but we are expecting it to slowly re-develop,” said Alek Krautmann, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Orleans. “We have a cold front moving in and it’s creating an unstable environment when it mixes with the warm air — there should be some pretty heavy downpours along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and 2-3 inches of rain is possible.”

Krautmann said a flash flood watch is in effect for the Coast through midnight Saturday for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. This could be problematic for some rivers in South Mississippi that are already above flood stages because of Tropical Storm Cindy.

Flooding closes section of US 90

A section of US 90 in Gulfport between Dolan Avenue and Courthouse Road was closed Thursday after rain from Tropical Storm Cindy flooded the road.

The tropical storm moved through the area for several days earlier in the week. It was the catalyst for a waterspout that made landfall on Wednesday, damaging some parts of South Biloxi including Beauvoir on US Highway 90.

“The Mississippi Gulf Coast has seen a lot of rain in the past few days,” he said. “Harrison County received 6-12 inches of rain and Hancock County received 6-10 inches, but while most of Jackson County received 6-12 inches of rain, Ocean Springs saw 17.49 inches on Thursday and that’s pretty remarkable.”

Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said flood warnings are still in effect for the Biloxi River, which is currently at 14.33 feet, and the Wolf River, which is currently at 9.62 feet.

“A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding,” Lacy said. “Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.”

Waterspout takes shape in Biloxi as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches

Ray Reeves recorded a waterspout that formed in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Wednesday, June 21, during a tropical storm warning for San Luis Pass, Texas to the Alabama-Florida border. Mississippi residents were warned to be cautious as Cindy makes its way through the Gulf. Several Coast cities saw heavy rain and flash flooding.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329

