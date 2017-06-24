It’s going to be a wet Saturday, and flooding is still going to be a problem

Rain continues to be an issue for counties in South Mississippi as more rain is expected Saturday.
“There have been some breaks in the rain, but we are expecting it to slowly re-develop,” said Alek Krautmann, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Orleans. “We have a cold front moving in and it’s creating an unstable environment when it mixes with the warm air — there should be some pretty heavy downpours along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and 2-3 inches of rain is possible.”
Krautmann said a flash flood watch is in effect for the Coast through midnight Saturday for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. This could be problematic for some rivers in South Mississippi that are already above flood stages because of Tropical Storm Cindy.
The tropical storm moved through the area for several days earlier in the week. It was the catalyst for a waterspout that made landfall on Wednesday, damaging some parts of South Biloxi including Beauvoir on US Highway 90.
“The Mississippi Gulf Coast has seen a lot of rain in the past few days,” he said. “Harrison County received 6-12 inches of rain and Hancock County received 6-10 inches, but while most of Jackson County received 6-12 inches of rain, Ocean Springs saw 17.49 inches on Thursday and that’s pretty remarkable.”
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said flood warnings are still in effect for the Biloxi River, which is currently at 14.33 feet, and the Wolf River, which is currently at 9.62 feet.
“A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding,” Lacy said. “Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.”
