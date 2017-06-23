Rivers rising, even a flash flood waters from Cindy recede in Jackson County

Both the Pascagoula and Escatawpa rivers were at or above flood stage Friday morning, spilling into low-lying areas of the county along the rivers.
Jackson County officials said Friday morning that no new calls have come in about flooding. Street flooding is receding but the rivers are still rising.
The Pascagoula — already out of its banks — was at 25 feet Friday morning. Flood stage is 22 feet, and its crest is not projected until late Sunday or early Monday at 27 feet.
The Escatawpa was just at flood stage, 8 feet, Friday morning. It’s projected to crest early Sunday at 10 feet.
Flash flood areas have receded, said assistant Emergency Management director Donald Langham, and small drainage ditches are down.
Those living close to the rivers, along Franklin Creek and in the Forts Lake area, the low areas along the Escatawpa, are seeing river water around their homes and in the streets, Langham said.
“So far, we have had no reports of houses taking on water,” he said. “Of course, we still have a couple of more feet of river rise to go, over the weekend.”
The areas that are seeing water now — roads along the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point, like River Lodge, Pascagoula River, Cochran, Cedar Creek and Old Americus — are areas where they’re used to this, he said.
“Most of them are prepared, and elevated,” Langham said. They’re used to getting in and out by boat when the river is high, he said.
Flood warnings continue for rivers in South Mississippi.
At 10:30 a.m., the Tchoutacabouffa River was at 11.4 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage by Friday night.
The Biloxi River was at 15.5 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.
The Wolf River is at 10.5 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday afternoon.
The Pascagoula River is at 24.99 feet. Flood stage is 16 feet. The forecast is for the river to rise to 27 feet by Monday.
The Escatawpa River is at 7.77 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. The forecast is for the river to rise to 9.9 feet by Monday.
Photojournalist John Fitzhugh contributed to this report.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
