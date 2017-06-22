Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall, continues to rain on South Mississippi

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in western Louisiana, but the weather event is not over for South Mississippi.
A tornado watch is in effect for South Mississippi until 1 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. Isolated super cells may intensify enough to produce tornadoes within a broad area.
The tropical storm warning has been canceled for this area.
A flash flood warning has been issued for most of Jackson County. The National Weather Service out of New Orleans specifically cited Pascagoula, Gautier and Ocean Springs under the warning until 9 a.m. A flash flood watch is in effect for South Mississippi through Thursday evening. An additional 1-3 inches of rain is forecast for the coastal counties.
No road closures have been announced, but motorists should be aware that low-lying areas will continue to pond and could have standing water. Take care while traveling Thursday. MDOT did give the all-clear for Mississippi 604 between 607 and US 90, which was closed Wednesday because of water over the roadway. The all-clear was issued overnight.
At 4 a.m., most South Mississippi rivers were near flood stage:
The Tchoutacabouffa River is at 11.96 feet with a crest forecast at 15 feet;
The Biloxi River is at 16.31 feet with a crest forecast at 17 feet;
The Wolf River is at 11:05 feet with a crest forecast at 12 feet.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments