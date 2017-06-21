Cindy will bring more rain, flooding, possible tornadoes: What you need to know

The Coast is no longer under a tropical storm warning, but residents can expect another 3-6 inches of rain and major flooding, said Harrison County Emergency Manager Rupert Lacy in a Wednesday afternoon briefing about Tropical Storm Cindy.
Additional bands of rain will push through the area and could bring additional tornadic activity. The Coast remains under a tornado watch through 7 p.m. Also, rivers will continue to rise and may crest above flood levels, Lacy said. The “astronomical” high tide is driving water back into the Biloxi Back Bay and Bay of St. Louis and is preventing water from exiting the rivers, keeping them high. Those high tides will last until Monday, forecasters predict.
“We are not out of the woods from Cindy because of rain, wind and some of the other avenues she may be able to present to us,” Lacy said.
Here’s what else you need to know about the story for Wednesday evening:
Forecast
About 4-8 inches of rain have fallen but another 3-6 inches are expected, with higher amounts possible depending on where the bands of rain hit. Bands of rain are coming through Louisiana and from the Mississippi Sound to the south and carrying heavy thunderstorm activity. Additional tornadoes are possible and the Coast remains under a tornado watch.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Harrison County until 3:50 p.m.
The 81st Training Wing, based at Keesler Air Force Base, Tweeted there was a tornado warning in the areas surrounding the base shortly after 3 p.m.
Street flooding
Several major roads in Biloxi, D’Iberville and Pass Christian are flooded and officials urged motorists to not drive around barricades and report any flooding they come across that is not already barricaded off. Smaller streets across the Coast have also been blocked by water.
In Hancock County, all lanes of Mississippi 604 near the intersection with Mississippi 607 and U.S. 90 are closed.
River flooding
The Tchoutacabouffa River is currently at 9.82 feet and rising by about 0.4 feet each our, meaning it should reach a crest of 15 feet Wednesday night and stay at 15 feet until approximately Saturday. This is expected to cause major flooding in Biloxi and D’Iberville.
The Biloxi River is expected to crest at 17 feet and is currently at 14.78 feet. If the river reaches 17 feet, water could move over Mississippi 605 and Three Rivers Road.
The Wolf River is projected to rise to 12 feet and is at 8.59 feet Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency response
American Medical Response is currently running fully staffed and hospitals remain open. Biloxi has launched its swift water response team in case of emergency.
However, emergency officials cautioned residents in flooded areas that there may be a delay in emergency response. Rescuers will work with the sheriff’s department on obtaining high-wheel vehicles but officials told concerned residents to seek shelter in non-flooded areas.
Power outages
No major outages have been reported, but crews are on alert to respond to any. Officials urged Coast residents to report downed power lines and to avoid touching them.
Shelter
The Salvation Army has opened its cold weather shelter in Gulfport for Wednesday and Thursday nights. The shelter, at 2019 22nd Street, will open at 4 p.m. and doors close to new entries at 10 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and breakfast will also be provided.
The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to work at the shelter. Anyone interested can sign up at its website.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99 Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
