Photos of South Mississippi as Tropical Storm Cindy rolls through

Kathy Majors and her granddaughter, Chloe Schlunaker, 2, and her parents, Justin and Heather Schlunaker of D'Iberville watch as waves crash against the shore at Moses Pier in Gulfport on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 as Tropical Storm Cindy moved through the area. the family recently moved to the Coast from Laurel and wanted to see the storm up close.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Campers at Gulf Islands National Seashore in Ocean Springs had to leave the park due to the inclement weather, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Once the campers had left, the park was closed for the day.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
A tree is reflected in flood waters from Tropical Storm Cindy, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Trees could fall easier due to the saturated ground.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Washington Avenue at Front Beach in Ocean Springs was closed due to flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Kenny Kuluz wades through flood waters at the Ocean Springs harbor as Tropical Storm Cindy dumped rain on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
A heron walks along the water's edge at the small craft harbor at Jones Park, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017. The rising water from Tropical Storm Cindy has already covered the piers at the boat ramp.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Waves crash into the seawall at the small craft harbor at Jones Park after midnight, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi crews work to clear a down tree from power lines on Rich Avenue, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Mississippi Gulf Coast felt the effect of Tropical Storm Cindy for most of the day.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi crews work to clear a down tree from power lines on Rich Avenue, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Mississippi Gulf Coast felt the effect of Tropical Storm Cindy for most of the day.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
The No Wake sign is almost submerged at the flooded Ocean Springs Harbor, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Since Tuesday evening, Tropical Storm Cindy has dumped a deluge of rain on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Washington Avenue at Front Beach was closed due to flooding, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
A downed tree is cut and and stacked on the side of Rich Avenue in Biloxi, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 after a water spout comes ashore.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Kenny Kuluz wades through flood waters at the Ocean Springs harbor as Tropical Storm Cindy dumped rain on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Rising water from Tropical Storm Cindy has already covered the piers at the boat ramp at the small craft harbor in Jones Park, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Heavy rain is expected to continue through Thursday.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
A nervous Burt Juneau waits for tree surgeons to arrive and take care of a fallen tree hanging over a home he is restoring in Bay Vista subdivision, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Crews gather cut limbs from a downed tree in Bay Vista subdivision in Biloxi, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
More rain from Tropical Storm Cindy will lead to more flooding along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Washington Avenue at Front Beach was closed due to flooding, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Heavy rainfall throughout the night caused flooding across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
A wall of water crashes ashore along seawall near small craft harbor at Jones Park in Gulfport, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
A heron walks along the water's edge at the small craft harbor at Jones Park, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017. The rising water from Tropical Storm Cindy has already covered the piers at the boat ramp.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Waves crash into the seawall at the small craft harbor at Jones Park after midnight, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy is supposed to bring bad weather to the Coast through Thursday.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Amanda Gregoire, left, and Geraldine Stanton of Gulfport watch as waves crash against the shore at Moses Pier in Gulfport on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 as Tropical Storm Cindy moved through the area.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
A large section of an oak tree lies on the ground near the main house at Beauvoir in Biloxi on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 after a waterspout from Tropical Storm Cindy came ashore.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Sections of the fence were damaged at Beauvoir in Biloxi on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 by a waterspout from Tropical Storm Cindy came ashore.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
A large section of an oak tree lies on the ground at Beauvoir in Biloxi on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 after a waterspout from Tropical Storm Cindy came ashore.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
The main gates in front of Beauvoir in Biloxi were pushed open by a waterspout from Tropical Storm Cindy that came ashore on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
A truck pushes through water at the East Pier of the state port in Gulfport on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 as Tropical Storm Cindy moves through the area.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Josh Welch of Gulfport shoots video of waves crashing against the shore at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 as Tropical Storm Cindy moved through the area.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Mississippi 604 is closed at the intersection of Mississippi 607 in Hancock County due to flooding along some spots from rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Cindy on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com