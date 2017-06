Waterspout takes shape in Biloxi as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches

Ray Reeves recorded a waterspout that formed in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Wednesday, June 21, during a tropical storm warning for San Luis Pass, Texas to the Alabama-Florida border. Mississippi residents were warned to be cautious as Cindy makes its way through the Gulf. Several Coast cities saw heavy rain and flash flooding. Reeves took the video from Sharkheads in Biloxi.