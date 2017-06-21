No place for water coming down from Tropical Storm Cindy in Jackson County

There was scattered flooding throughout Jackson County overnight, according to Earl Etheridge, Emergency Management director.
“It rains heavy, streets flood, it slacks off, streets drain off, and it rains heavy again. That is the way it will remain here for the next two days,” he said.
As much as 10 inches of rain is projected, and the Pascagoula and Escatawpa rivers are expected to go two feet above flood stage by Thursday night.
That projection should hold, depending on how much rain falls in George and Greene counties, he said.
The problem is that there’s no place for water coming down the rivers to drain, as long as Jackson County is getting heavy rain.
“It is just puddling here in Jackson County,” he said. “We’ve already had a wet spring and there’s just no place for this water to go.”
There has been water reported on roads south of Interstate 10 along Mississippi 613, in the Gulf Park Estates area and on some roads in the St. Andrews subdivision.
There is flooding at the foot of Washington Avenue at Front Beach in Ocean Springs. That road has been blocked off. Low spots on roads in Parktown East, the subdivision east of Walmart in Ocean Springs, have also experienced flooding. Cars creating a wake have caused problems, fire officials in Ocean Springs said.
U.S. 90 and Market Street in Pascagoula is a trouble spot during heavy rains, because that heavily trafficked intersection does not drain well.
Moss Point has not reported water in homes in its low-lying areas. Sandbags are available in Moss Point at the central fire station, in Pascagoula at the public works building near Telephone Road and at established county sites at the road departments offices.
The Helena area of northeast Jackson County has not experienced flooding so far, Etheridge said.
“There are no reports of long-standing street flooding yet and nothing in houses.
“That area is a bowl off Saracennia Road between Mississippi 613 and Mississippi 63, and it holds water,” he said.
It has been a trouble spot for major flooding in the past.
As the rivers rise in the coming days, there is likely to be flooding in homes along those rivers, he said.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
