Tropical Storm Cindy brings rain to the Coast: What you need to know Tuesday night

Emergency officials have increasing confidence in the potential for life-threatening flash flooding across the Mississippi Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Cindy continues to develop, said Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy.
There is a moderate to high risk of excessive rainfall in those areas and the heaviest rain is expected tonight and Wednesday.
Here is what you need to know as the storm moves across the Coast tonight:
Forecast
Between 6 and 9 inches of rain are expected but portions of the Coast could see up to 12 inches, meteorologists said. The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
The rain will create a flash flood risk, though exactly where that could occur depends on where the rain ends up falling.
Tropical storm force winds will be most likely along the coast of southeast Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service, though the risk from winds, surge and tornadoes remains low while the risk from rainfall and flooding is extreme.
Tides along the Coast could rise 1-3 feet above normal with isolated areas reading 4 feet.
Watches and warnings
A flash flood watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi and southeast Louisiana through Thursday evening.
Flood warnings are in effect for the following rivers:
- Tchoutacabouffa River above D`Iberville: Flooding is possible through Friday evening. The flood stage is 8 feet. It is expected to rise to 14 feet by Thursday afternoon.
- Wolf River above Gulfport: Flooding is possible Friday morning until late Saturday night. The flood stage is 8 feet. It is expected to ride to 9 feet by Saturday afternoon.
- Biloxi River near Lyman: Flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. The flood stage is 12 feet. It is expected to rise to 16 feet Thursday morning.
Flooding
Traffic
No major weather-related traffic delays have been reported.
Closures
The Long Beach School District closed its summer school programs for grades K-6 at Quarles Elementary and Quarles Elementary’s Summer Keep Calm and Read On program for Wednesday and Thursday. Both programs are set to reopen Friday.
The Mental Health Association and Opal Smith Center will be closed fr the rest of this week.
Shelter
The Salvation Army has opened its cold weather shelter in Gulfport for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. The shelter, at 2019 22nd Street, will open at 4 p.m. and doors close to new entries at 10 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and breakfast will also be provided.
The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to work at the shelter. Anyone interested can sign up at its website.
Sandbags
These are locations of self serve sand bag locations:
Harrison County locations
- Lorraine Road Work Center, Mississippi 605, Gulfport
- Woolmarket Work Center, Mississippi 67
- D’Iberville Work Center, 1st Ave/Rodriguez Street, D’Iberville
- North Gulfport Work Center, Gulfport
- Lyman Work Center, County Farm Road, Gulfport
- Long Beach Work Center, Seal Avenue, Long Beach
- Long Beach Harbor Parking Lot, Long Beach
- Courthouse Road parking lot at Ken Combs Pier, Gulfport
City of Gulfport
- Gulfport Public Works Center, Hewes Avenue, Gulfport
- Orange Grove Community Center, Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
- Fire Station #2-42nd Ave, west Gulfport
City Of Biloxi
- 2059 Lawrence St.
- Cavalier Park
- 2150 Popps Ferry Road
- Biloxi Soccer Fields/Dog Park
- 9370 Oaklawn Road
- Station 9 Barthes-Sentel Fire Station
Hancock County Locations
- Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Dr.IVE
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Diamondhead City Hall
- Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds St.
- Wesy Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington St.
Jackson County locations
- West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue in St. Martin
- East Division Roads Department, 10825 Mississippi 63 in Moss Point
- Central Division Roads Department, 8500 Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave
- St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm Street in Ocean Springs
- Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department, 3801 Sentinel Drive in Moss Point
- Old Americus Road Fire Department, 24321 Old Americus Road in Lucedale
- Gautier City Hall, 3330 Highway 90
- Moss Point Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Avenue
- Ocean Springs Public Works Department, 712 Pine Drive
- Pascagoula Recycling Center, 4011 14th Street
- Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road in Moss Point
