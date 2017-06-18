There is a 60 percent chance a system in the Gulf of Mexico can strengthen into a tropical system by Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.
Weather

June 18, 2017 2:15 PM

A tropical system could form in the Gulf of Mexico this week, NWS says

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

There’s a good chance a tropical cyclone could develop in the Gulf of Mexico this week, but Harrison County Emergency Manager Rupert Lacy said there’s still a lot of uncertainty with the system.

The National Weather Service says there’s a 60 percent chance a system near the Yucatan Peninsula could form into a tropical system in the Gulf by Tuesday, but it likely will remain a tropical depression or tropical storm if it intensifies.

Lacy said the track of the storm is also uncertain, as models show it potentially could make landfall as far west as southern Texas or as far east as Mobile.

A plane may be sent to get more storm details Sunday afternoon if it’s necessary, but Lacy said the next update on the system should be released Monday morning.

At the very least, Lacy said, the waters along the Mississippi Coast could see increased winds, increased seas and above-normal tides if the system makes its way into the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Lacy said the storm potentially could bring a heavy rain threat if the system becomes more organized.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Weather forecast for Harrison County

Monday: 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with that number rising to 40 percent Monday night

Tuesday: 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with that number falling to 30 percent Tuesday night

