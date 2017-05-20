Coast could see up to 10 inches of rain this week

Starting Sunday, a slow-moving cold front is expected to bring rounds of heavy rain and storms to the Mississippi Coast.
There is only a slight risk of severe weather, the National Weather Service in New Orleans predicts, which includes risk of strong winds and hail. But heavy rains are the main threat.
Rainfall totals through Wednesday are predicted to be 3 to 6 inches, but could be as much as 10 inches in places, the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency warns.
Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon and night — a 60 percent chance — but the weather service predicts the strong storms to arrive in the early morning hours Sunday with an 80 percent chance of rain. Chances remain high through Tuesday, with an 80 percent chance again Monday and 90 percent chance Tuesday.
The storms are expected to start tapering off Wednesday.
The good news is the cold front should cool down temperatures to lows in the 60s, dipping into the 50s Wednesday night.
Flash flood watches are possible, but have not yet been issued.
