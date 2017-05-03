Update: Two strong storm fronts expected today and overnight

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has updated its flash flood watch for all of South Mississippi to begin immediately, as two waves of strong storms are predicted this afternoon and overnight.
The flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning, and the weather service warns 3 to 5 inches of rain could fall before then.
This weather service also has upgraded the risk of severe weather for the area to enhanced, which is the third of its five risk levels. It means there will be an area of organized severe storms that will be somewhat widespread over the area. Risks include wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.
A warm front is bringing moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing the first wave of heavy rain this afternoon. Strong storms already have brought quarter-size hail to Grand Isle, Louisiana, today, as well as tornado and severe thunderstorm watches.
Enough hail for a mini ice chest! Quarter-size hail in Grand Isle, LA. Pic from @wdsu viewer Chissa-Travis Verdin. #lawx pic.twitter.com/nIO4D2LuAf— Kweilyn Murphy (@KweilynWDSU) May 3, 2017
Tonight, a cold front is pushing a large area of storms across most of the central part of the country, and it is expected to hit the Coast in the early morning hours of Thursday. The latest estimate is between 3 and 9 a.m. But keep in mind storm fronts moving across the Gulf Coast frequently slow down as they near the Gulf so the timing could be later.
Be on the lookout for tornado and flash flood watches and warnings throughout the day.
