Flash-flood watch issued as more storms head to Coast

Spring showers aren’t letting up anytime soon.
Another large system of strong, possibly severe, storms are expected to sweep across the central and eastern parts of the country this week.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans warns there is a chance heavy rains, damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes in South Mississippi.
The weather service has issued a flash-flood watch for all six lower counties from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
The storm front is expected to reach western parts of the Coast after midnight, and heavy rain could continue through Thursday morning.
An average of 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible, but some areas could see more.
Then there is another cold front behind the system, and overnight lows are expected to drop to near 50 Thursday and Friday nights.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
