Dangerous storms, winds to hit Mississippi Coast on Sunday

Prepare to hunker down inside Sunday.
A large storm system is expected to bring severe weather in the afternoon and evening. That means tornadoes, heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning strikes are all possible.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has already issued a coastal flood and small craft advisories through Sunday evening, and flash flood watches and warnings are possible.
The storm front is predicted to reach the Mississippi Coast by noon, with the brunt of the storms hitting in the evening hours.
Two to four inches of rain in a short period of time are possible, which could cause flash flooding.
Wind gusts were already around 20 to 25 mph Saturday, but very strong gusts of more than 50 mph are possible Sunday. This could make for dangerous driving conditions, especially on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses.
The high winds are pushing tide levels one to two feet above normal, which could cause coastal flooding in low-lying areas and roads.
While heavy rains across the central U.S. has prompted a flood warning for the Mississippi River, the weather service in New Orleans does not yet expect any Mississippi Coast rivers to surpass flood stage yet, although some could come close.
However, the weather service predicts another strong storm system to sweep through the area Thursday. That system could push river levels at or above flood stage.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
