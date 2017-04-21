Strong storms headed to Mississippi this weekend

A strong storm system sweeping across the Southeast is expected to hit most of Mississippi on Saturday, but the Coast will likely miss the brunt of it.
There is a slight chance of severe weather overnight Saturday and early Sunday in South Mississippi, the National Weather Service in New Orleans warns. And chance increases the farther north you are. The southwest and central parts of the state have the highest risk of severe weather, including Hattiesburg.
Scattered thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning. There is a 40 percent chance of showers on the Coast mainly between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.
A cold front associated with the storm front should drop temperatures Sunday, with lows expected about 50. But by Monday, sunny skies should rebound high temperatures back into the 80s.
Stronger winds behind the cold front could cause hazardous conditions on the water for small boats, and a small-craft advisory is possible into Sunday night.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
Comments