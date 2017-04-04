How bad will tonight’s weather be?

Spring showers are bringing the third threat of severe weather in less than a week to the Mississippi Coast.
Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are again possible late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Slidell warns.
The storm front is expected to reach the Coast after 10 p.m. and continue through the early morning.
Widespread rainfall amounts are expected to be less than an inch, but there could be more in some areas.
A cold front behind the storms is predicted to lower temperatures through the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday nights should be the coolest with lows about 50. High temperatures should stay in the 70s through the weekend.
The weather service also has issued a small-craft advisory through Thursday morning.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
Comments