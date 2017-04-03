Storms move out of South Mississippi, leaving minimal damage

South Mississippi woke up Monday to the blare of emergency alerts followed by high winds, thunder and lightning as a severe storm blows through Monday, causing power outages as well as ponding and possible flash flooding.
An 18-wheeler was struck by lighting westbound on the Interstate 10 long bridge, said Earl Ethridge, Emergency Management director for Jackson County. He said Moss Point emergency personnel responded. Accidents were reported on I-10, just east of exit 50, where there were no injuries from an overturned vehicle, and on U.S. 90 in Gautier.
The tornado warning expired at 9 a.m., when the National Weather Service reported the severe weather had moved out of South Mississippi. A few isolated thunderstorms may linger in the area through late morning, the NWS said, but the threat of severe weather and flash flooding has ended for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.
A small craft advisory is in effect through noon for all coastal waters, and through mid afternoon for the outer coastal waters east of the Mississippi River.
While scattered thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday, the NWS says a repeat of the severe thunderstorms is not expected.
Crews were out across South Mississippi restoring service. At 9 a.m., Mississippi Power’s outage map shows about 950 customers without power, most of them in the Moss Point area. Coast Electric had 2,400 outages, most of them in Diamondhead, and Singing River Electric reported about 500 customers without poser.
“We were fortunate. The storm didn’t have time to build before moving in,” said Harrison emergency manager Rupert Lacy, who reported no major damage from the storms.
Most South Mississippi school districts delayed the opening of school Monday and motorists were having poor visibility as a severe weather front with heavy rain and winds cross the region and head toward Alabama.
Up to three inches of rain was reported in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Stone, George and Green counties, the Mississippi Department of Transportation reported.
