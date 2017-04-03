Harrison County delays start of school day because of weather

Harrison County schools will delay the school day 2 1/2 hours on Monday because of approaching bad weather, the superintendent said in a press release.
Additional information will be available on the district’s Facebook page.
The delay comes after the National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 a.m. for northern Hancock County and Pearl River County in South Mississippi, as well as parishes in Louisiana.
In addition, a tornado watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties, as well as parishes in southeast Louisiana.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
