Severe thunderstorms moving across Mississippi Coast

A line of strong and severe thunderstorms is slowly moving across the Mississippi Coast on Thursday.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hancock County until 10:45 a.m. and Harrison County until 11:15, but the storms are moving east and more warnings are likely to be issued across the Coast.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, the weather service warns. Threats include flash flooding, wind gusts up to 60 mph, penny-sized hail and waterspouts.
The weather service predicts the strongest storms will affect the area from Picayune south to Gonzalez, Louisiana. But the slow-moving nature of the storm could cause flash flooding anywhere on the Coast.
Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is predicted in most areas, with up to 3 to 5 inches possible in some areas.
There is a small craft advisory and high rip current risk until 1 a.m. Friday. Strong winds are expected again Saturday and Sunday.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
Comments