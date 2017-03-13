As vestiges of winter fight spring, here’s what we can expect

Azaleas might be blooming but winter is with us still.
We won't see a day in the 70s this week. In fact, today is about the warmest forecasters are predicting the temperature will rise, with a high of 69 degrees.
The lows are going to be in the 40s most of the week. The National Weather Service says Wednesday will be our coldest morning at 40 degrees along the Coast.
It’s drizzling this morning, with a 50 percent chance of rain during the day from a low-pressure system in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service says. Chances of rain should decrease to 30 percent tonight.
The cold front is coming our way tonight, the NWS predicts, with temperatures dropping into the 30s on the north shore in Louisiana.
Provided the current trend holds, the weather service says the rest of the week should be dry for the Coast.
The good news: We should be warm again by the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees Saturday.
But don’t look for the warm weather to last.
Gulf Coast meteorologist Rocco Calaci says in his Monday morning weather report: “The last part of March will be a battle between the vestiges of winter trying to subdue the arrival of spring and that means severe weather. Not much we can do about it, except to be prepared.”
Anita Lee
