Irish weather headed to the Coast for St. Patty’s parades

The Mississippi Coast will get a taste of Ireland this weekend as a cold front brings storms and cooler temperatures — weather traditionally associated with the frequently wet and rainy Emerald Isle — just in time for St. Patrick’s Day parades.
The National Weather Service does not expect any severe weather, but rain chances increase throughout the day Saturday. So far forecasts show rain arriving in the late afternoon. By about midnight, chance of rain is about 80 to 90 percent, decreasing gradually until skies clear Sunday evening.
Moderate to heavy rain will be possible overnight, leading to isolated areas of flooding, the weather service warns.
Pass Christian’s Krewe of Blarney Halfast Walkin’ Klub is set to start at 1 p.m., and Biloxi’s Hibernia Marching Society Parade and Waveland Civic Association’s parade are both at 2 p.m. None of the parades have yet announced any changes because of the weather.
However, the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Orleans has been moved up to 12:30 p.m. from its original 1:30 p.m. start time.
Temperatures are expected to start dropping Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s, dropping into the low 40s by Sunday night and Monday night. Weekend high temperatures are only expected to reach into the 60s. Skies should clear late Sunday for a partly sunny Monday
