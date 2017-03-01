Rain expected to move in for Ash Wednesday

As Mardi Gras rolls out, rain may be rolling into the Coast for Ash Wednesday.
Tim Erickson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Orleans, said the three coastal counties can expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the morning. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80.
“There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday afternoon, but there’s not really a rain of severe weather — but there could be some thunderstorms,” Erickson said.
A cold front will be moving into the area tonight and it should be pushing the rain out, he said. Expect a low tonight of 55.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
