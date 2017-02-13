Weather

February 13, 2017 8:26 AM

Storms could bring damaging wind gusts, hail to Coast

By Anita Lee

Gulfport

Strong thunderstorms could hit Mississippi Coast counties Tuesday evening, with the threat extending until dawn Wednesday.

The storms have a marginal chance of becoming severe, the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency warns, with winds gusts up to 75 miles per hour and large hail. The potential also exists for isolated tornadoes.

The storms could bring up to 1 inch of rainfall. Severe weather also is possible for east central and southeast Louisiana.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

