Damage, injuries reported as tornadoes touch down in east New Orleans

Update: 12:30 p.m. Authorities are reporting possible tornado touch downs in several places in Livingston Parish, Sheriff Office spokeswoman Lori Steele said.
Deputies are checking out the situation on Davidson Road and Lower Road Road and there have been reports of many trees and power lines knocked down on Carthage Bluff in the Killian area and Nan Wesley Road in the Watson area.
Update: 12:05 p.m. Two tornadoes apparently damaged five homes in Killian, completely destroying two of them, and injured two people, the Livingston Parish homeland security chief said.
Mark Harrell, director of parish homeland security, added that witnesses saw the two tornadoes rotating around each other as they cut through southeastern Livingston Parish town. The tornadoes hit Davidson and South Rome roads.
Meanwhile, to the southwest, in Ascension Parish, the tornado that hit Donaldsonville shortly after 11 a.m. also caused damage to the CF industries complex on the Mississippi River there.
Ascension Parish Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said the damage to the plant appears to be light and does not appear to pose a public safety risk related to the facility's chemicals.
He said a couple of injuries have been reported at the plant as well, though none are life threatening.
School officials added that all students and staff in Donaldsonville are safe but the School Board Office in the city is reported to have roof damage. Crews are on the way to assess school buildings, school officials said in a statement.
But the school system has ended its parishwide shelter in place order and Dutchtown High School has dismissed students. St. Amant High School has begun bus pickups for the start of school in Geismar, school officials added.
