Tornado watch issued as chance for severe weather moves on to Coast

The National Weather Service ins New Orleans has issued a tornado watch until 2 p.m. for the three coastal counties in South Mississippi. The watch was issued around 8 a.m.
NWS meteorologist Danielle Manning on Tuesday said there is an enhanced risk of sever weather for South Mississippi.
“This storm system that is moving into the Coast could bring with it the chance for large hail and damaging winds,” Manning said.
She said the storm could also produce a tornado.
“We can’t rule out the system producing an isolated tornado,” Manning said.
The chance of rain for Tuesday is 90 percent through the late afternoon hours. The chance of rain drops to 20 percent for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs for Tuesday will be in the lower 70s with winds at 10-15 mph.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments