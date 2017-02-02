Driving Thursday morning? Beware of the fog

If you are driving to work or traveling Thursday morning, you may want to leave a little earlier than usual.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a dense fog advisory for South Mississippi until 9 a.m. The dense fog could make it difficult to see more than 1/4 mile in any direction, creating dangerous driving conditions. One accident has been reported on Interstate-10 near Long Beach on the exit ramp of the westbound lanes.
The NWS says that temperatures have cooled and moisture has moved back into the area.
Temperatures will eventually climb into the lower 70s by Thursday afternoon and lows Thursday night will be in the mid-50s. Expect cooler temperatures on Friday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 40s. There is a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday,
