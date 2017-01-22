MEMA: Severe weather in Mississippi damaged 480 homes, killed 4

Severe weather Saturday damaged 480 homes in four counties, killed four people and caused more than 50 injuries, a preliminary report from the Mississippi Emergency Management agency says.
A MEMA news release Sunday afternoon broke down damage by county:
— Forrest County: 4 deaths, 56 injuries, 428 homes damaged; multiple roads still closed because of debris; assessments ongoing.
— Lamar County: 30 homes damaged; multiple roads closed because of debris and flooding.
— Lauderdale County: One injury, 12 homes damaged.
— Perry County: One injury, 10 homes damaged, one road closed because of debris and flooding.
— Pike County: Two homes damaged; one road closed.
— Wilkinson County: Three homes damaged.
The National Weather Service in Jackson has confirmed that an EF-3 tornado on Saturday struck portions of Lamar, Forrest, and Perry counties.
Statewide, 7,600 residents are without power, Mississippi Power and the Electric Power Association report.
MEMA continues coordinating relief efforts with key agencies and the State Emergency Operations Center remains activated.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments