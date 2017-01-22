William Carey asking volunteers, students to stay off campus right now

A day after a tornado tore through parts of Hattiesburg and caused severe damage to almost every building on William Carey University’s campus, school officials are asking volunteers not to come to campus to help with cleanup at this time.
WCU said on Facebook Sunday that it still is not safe for volunteers to be on campus. The university also asked students to hold off on coming to campus to pick up personal belongings. The Hattiesburg campus is closed until further notice. Some students who live on campus lost their personal belongings to the tornado. Some of the students are international students.
There are still other ways to volunteer, though.
People wanting to donate items students need can call Lynne Houston at 601-297-6889. Monetary donations can be mailed to the William Carey University Office of Advancement, 498 Tuscan Avenue, Box 141, Hattiesburg.
