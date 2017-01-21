South Mississippi could see storms and hail Saturday evening

The weather was clear in South Mississippi at noon Saturday, but officials say Coast residents might see afternoon and evening thunderstorms capable of producing hail.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans said there’s a slight risk for severe thunderstorms to develop in South Mississippi on Saturday afternoon, including the three Coast counties.
There is a high confidence that hail will be produced by any thunderstorms that develop between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., the NWS said.
The size of the hail could range from quarters to golf balls, according to the NWS, and hail the size of a baseball could not be ruled out during the strongest storms, which could be expected before sunset.
South Mississippi saw its share of severe weather early Saturday morning when a tornado tore through the area of Hattiesburg near William Carey University, causing severe damage on campus and to homes in the surrounding neighborhoods. Officials reported four people died in the severe weather.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
