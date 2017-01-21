Here’s what you can do right now to help clean up Hattiesburg

Do you have a car, truck or SUV that can make the trip up to Hattiesburg? Can you bring a chainsaw or heavy duty trash bags with you?
That’s all South Mississippians need if they want to help the Hub City pick up the pieces after a tornado ripped through town early Saturday morning.
The twister touched down about 3:30 a.m., killing four people and causing destruction to homes, roads, businesses and William Carey University.
Hattiesburg Rep. Toby Barker has organized a meet-up for people to help those who were affected by the storm. Barker said on Facebook they will help clear out yards and streets in neighborhoods surrounding WCU. That’s the area where damage is most extensive, Barker said.
Barker asks that volunteers bring trash bags — they’ve been requested by William Carey students who were on campus when the tornado struck.
People should also bring work gloves and plastic ponchos.
Barker is asking that people to meet him at 305 Emerald Lane at 12 p.m. to begin the cleanup process.
Anyone with questions should call Stacy Ahua at 601-434-1680.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
