Storms likely Friday and Saturday

South Mississippi is at risk for severe weather Friday night and Saturday, officials said.
According to Harrison County Emergency Management, there is a “higher than average confidence” of storms Friday night capable of producing wind gusts of 75 miles per hour, large hail and isolated tornadoes. There is somewhat less confidence of similar storms Saturday as well. The wind gusts could blow down trees and powerlines.
The National Weather Service predicts an 80 percent change of rain Friday night with rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue Saturday until 10 a.m. and could resume after 11 p.m.
Saturday’s high will be in the mid-70s.
